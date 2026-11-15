Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia Leaves Five Injured
“Russian forces attacked the Voznesenivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary reports indicate that five people were injured,” the statement said.Read also: Voskresenka in Zaporizhzhia Region remains under Ukrainian control despite Russian claims, military says
As previously reported, two men were killed and another person was hospitalized following an attack on critical infrastructur in Mena, Chernihiv region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment