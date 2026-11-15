MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian forces attacked the Voznesenivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary reports indicate that five people were injured,” the statement said.

Voskresenka in Zaporizhzhia Region remains under Ukrainian control despite Russian claims, military says

As previously reported, two men were killed and another person was hospitalized following an attack on critical infrastructur in Mena, Chernihiv region.