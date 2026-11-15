MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

The cases primarily involve organized criminal groups that posed systemic threats to state governance, including those specializing in various schemes to extort money and obtain other illegal profits during the war.

Following comprehensive operations in various regions of Ukraine, 3,920 individuals were notified of suspicion, including more than 650 people accused of crimes against the foundations of national security.

The SBU also reported that "more than 180 organizers of schemes involving the receipt of undue benefits have been detained, most of them officials and law enforcement officers."

In particular, the SBU exposed a corruption scheme which, investigators say, involve four senior National Police officials. The suspects include the leadership of the main directorates of the National Police in the Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr and Ternopil regions.

In the Kyiv region, SBU officers exposed a deputy head of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office and a subordinate for extorting more than UAH 2 million.

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The Security Service of Ukraine also exposed a corruption scheme at the state-owned joint-stock company Highways of Ukraine. One of the officials notified of suspicion was the company's deputy chairman of the board.

As part of efforts to prevent crimes with harmful consequences for society, the SBU also exposed an organized criminal group comprising 28 people. The suspects illegally manufactured counterfeit medicines on a particularly large scale and prepared them for sale.

Investigations are ongoing into all the cases uncovered to bring those responsible to justice.

As Ukrinform reported, the SBU identified around 100 people who were present at the scene of the November 2 riots in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, and actively participated in organizing them. Thirteen detainees have been formally notified of suspicion.

Photo: SBU