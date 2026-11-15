MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol said this in a statement, Ukrinform reports.

"The court found them guilty of high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced them to 12 and 13 years in prison," the statement said.

After Russia's occupation of Crimea, the suspects began cooperating with the enemy, holding positions such as senior assistant to the Feodosia city prosecutor, senior assistant to the Bakhchysarai district prosecutor, assistant to the Yevpatoria city prosecutor, and prosecutor in a department of the occupation Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Crimea.

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They subsequently held various positions in the occupation prosecution authorities in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, thereby reaffirming their allegiance to the occupiers.

"By carrying out the illegal orders and instructions of their 'leadership,' the convicted individuals assisted the aggressor state and its representatives in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine," the prosecutor's office added.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that two former female prosecutors from Crimea had been sentenced to 12 and 13 years in prison for high treason.

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