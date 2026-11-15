MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a post by Lubinets on Telegram.

“After information emerged about the possibility of an exchange, I immediately contacted Yana Lantratova to discuss the next steps for implementing it. In response, I received confirmation that at least 1,000 people are involved. At the same time, efforts must continue to make this number as large as possible,” Lubinets said.

Evacuees from Oleshky promptly issued documents and bank cards – Lubinets

According to him, the Ukrainian side made clear that those returned must include both prisoners of war and Ukrainian civilians who have been unlawfully detained.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was counting on a large-scale prisoner exchange that could see more than 1,000 people released on each side.