MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a statement by the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Poland, Ukrinform reports.

“The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland condemns this shameful provocation, as well as any acts of vandalism, desecration of monuments and similar actions, and stresses that they are unacceptable. We are confident that Polish law enforcement authorities will identify those responsible and hold them accountable under applicable law.

“We believe this unlawful act is a manifestation of the hybrid warfare that Russia is trying to pursue by every possible means in European countries, particularly Poland. The goal is obvious: to sow hostility between Ukrainians and Poles, undermine mutual trust and weaken support for Ukraine,” the embassy said in a statement.

In response to the incident, the embassy urged Ukrainians living in Poland to be wary of offers of“easy money” in exchange for painting inscriptions, damaging property or carrying out other illegal tasks.

Citizens were also urged not to share personal information with strangers on social media or messaging platforms, and not to agree to suspicious requests to photograph specific sites, leave or transport packages, or carry out tasks whose real purpose is concealed.

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The diplomatic mission also stressed the importance of talking to children and teenagers about the dangers of recruitment, including through promises of quick money, threats and blackmail.

If they receive offers to commit illegal acts or face threats, the embassy recommends refusing to follow such instructions, preserving correspondence and informing the Polish police.

“Let us respect the laws of the country where we live, as well as each other's historical memory and dignity. Ukrainian-Polish solidarity is our shared strength. Let us not allow the enemy to destroy it,” the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Poland emphasized.

According to Onet, unknown individuals used red paint to write“Slava UPA” on two monuments in Warsaw's Muranów district. These included the Ghetto Heroes Monument near the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews and the monument to a soldier of the First Polish Army at the Square of Political Prisoners of Stalinism. Police have received reports of the vandalism and are conducting preliminary investigative procedures.

Similar incidents involving damage to several monuments have also been reported in Gdynia, northern Poland, in recent days.

Photo: Wikipedia