MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Sport.

The finalists for the 2026 WTA Finals in Indian Wells, USA, have been determined.

The WTA Finals trophy will be contested by Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina (WTA No. 6) and "neutral" player Mirra Andreeva (WTA No. 3).

Eight countries refuse to play against Russians in hockey – Bidnyi

Svitolina has previously played Andreeva three times, winning once. Elina and Mirra also met in the first round of the group stage of the 2026 WTA Finals, when the Ukrainian suffered a 4–6, 0–6 defeat.

The WTA Finals championship match will take place on November 15.

Photo: Elina Svitolina / Instagram