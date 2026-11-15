Svitolina Defeats Czech Player Noskova To Reach WTA Tournament Final
The finalists for the 2026 WTA Finals in Indian Wells, USA, have been determined.
The WTA Finals trophy will be contested by Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina (WTA No. 6) and "neutral" player Mirra Andreeva (WTA No. 3).Read also: Eight countries refuse to play against Russians in hockey – Bidnyi
Svitolina has previously played Andreeva three times, winning once. Elina and Mirra also met in the first round of the group stage of the 2026 WTA Finals, when the Ukrainian suffered a 4–6, 0–6 defeat.
The WTA Finals championship match will take place on November 15.
Photo: Elina Svitolina / Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment