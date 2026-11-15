MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Superhumans Center announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The Superhumans Center said that the Duke of Sussex had visited to support Ukrainian doctors and international partners working together to improve care for people suffering from war-related injuries.

In his speech, Prince Harry recalled that international specialists had spent years travelling to Ukraine to share their expertise, but were now coming to learn from Ukrainian teams.

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The prince also expressed confidence in Ukraine's victory. He emphasized that the experience Ukrainian teams are gaining now while helping people with war-related injuries will become the foundation for rebuilding the country after victory.

The Superhumans War Trauma Conference was the first international conference dedicated to modern approaches to treating and rehabilitating people suffering from combat-related trauma.

The event took place in Lviv on November 13 and 14. Over the two days, Ukrainian and international specialists exchanged experiences and discussed modern clinical practices and multidisciplinary approaches to supporting patients throughout every stage of their recovery following severe injuries.

As Ukrinform previously reported, at the annual Reunion festival in Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife met with veterans and graduates of Superhumans, along with their family members and loved ones.

Photo: Facebook