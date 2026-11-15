MENAFN - UkrinForm) Luhansk Regional Military Administration Head Oleksiy Kharchenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The state program for relocating cultural workers from Russian regions to the so-called 'LPR' has proven ineffective. Russians are unwilling to work in a partially destroyed region, even with financial incentives," Kharchenko wrote.

Court sentences LPR militant in absentia to life imprisonment for participation in battles against Defense

According to him, the occupation authorities have therefore initiated changes to the program, allowing graduates of local universities to participate. In other words, they are attempting to address the staff shortage using local personnel.

"They are no longer expecting help from Russia," Kharchenko noted.

As previously reported, pumping stations in several cities in the occupied parts of the Luhansk region are being shut down because of a lack of backup generators, leaving residents without water supplies.