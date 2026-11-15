Russians Strike Zaporizhzhia Eight Times, Injuring Five People, Including An Elderly Woman
"The enemy carried out eight strikes on Zaporizhzhia. The attack damaged the windows of an apartment building and parked cars. A fire broke out at the impact site," the statement said.
According to Semikin, preliminary reports indicate that five people were injured. One of them is an 80-year-old woman.Read also: Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region leave one killed, 13 injured
Other impact sites and the full consequences of the enemy attack are still being assessed.
As Ukrinform previously reported, emergency services contained a fire at warehouse facilities in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region. The fire had been caused by a Russian attack.
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