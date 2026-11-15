MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As of November 15, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 12,478 Russian tanks, 25,784 (+34) armored combat vehicles, 52,401 (+46) artillery systems, 2,274 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,756 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,150 (+10) ground robotic systems, 608,803 (+1,272) operational and tactical-level drones, 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, two submarines, 175,158 (+549) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,906 (+1) units of special military equipment.

The figures are still being updated.

Voskresenka in Zaporizhzhia Region remains under Ukrainian control despite Russian claims, military says

As Ukrinform previously reported, there were 54 combat engagements along the front line on November 14. On the Pokrovsk front, Russian forces lost nearly 40 personnel.