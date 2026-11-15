Russians Shell Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 10 Times Since Evening, Damaging Homes, Transport Infrastructure
According to him, transport infrastructure was damaged in the city of Dnipro.
In the Pidhorodne community, a private home was damaged.
In the Nikopol district, Russian forces targeted the district center and the Pokrovske community. A supermarket was damaged.Read also: Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region leave one killed, 13 injured
In the Verbky community of Pavlohrad district, a private house was damaged.
In Synelnykove district, the Mykolaivka and Petropavlivka communities came under attack. A private house, a car, and a garage were damaged.
As previously reported, on the morning of November 15, a drone attack in Dnipro district caused a fire in a private house.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment