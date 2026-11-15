MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, transport infrastructure was damaged in the city of Dnipro.

In the Pidhorodne community, a private home was damaged.

In the Nikopol district, Russian forces targeted the district center and the Pokrovske community. A supermarket was damaged.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region leave one killed, 13 injured

In the Verbky community of Pavlohrad district, a private house was damaged.

In Synelnykove district, the Mykolaivka and Petropavlivka communities came under attack. A private house, a car, and a garage were damaged.

As previously reported, on the morning of November 15, a drone attack in Dnipro district caused a fire in a private house.