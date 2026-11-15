Private House Catches Fire Following Enemy Attack In Dnipro District
"The enemy attacked Dnipro district with a drone. A private house caught fire," he wrote.
Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze.Read also: Russians shell Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since evening, damaging homes, transport infrastructure
According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.
As previously reported, yesterday evening the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in the Chernihiv region, killing two people and injuring another.
Photo: Oleksandr Hanzha / Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment