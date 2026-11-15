China And US Discuss Major Tariff Reductions In Latest Trade Talks
China and the United States have held the first meeting of their trade council under the bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism.
According to TASS, the announcement was made by China's Ministry of Commerce.
The ministry said representatives of the two countries held detailed and constructive discussions on several issues, including mutual reductions in customs duties.
The parties also agreed to continue holding meetings of the trade council.
Future sessions are expected to address tariff reductions worth up to $30 billion, trade in agricultural products and other areas of bilateral economic cooperation.
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