Fire Risk Triggers Major BMW Recall In United States
By Alimat Aliyeva
German automaker BMW is recalling 720,796 vehicles in the United States due to a potential fire hazard.
The recall was announced following information released by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The agency has advised affected vehicle owners to park their cars outdoors, away from buildings and other vehicles, until the necessary repairs have been completed.
BMW is working to resolve the issue and has reported 10 cases of fires involving vehicles that had previously been recalled and repaired in 2024 due to a water pump problem.
According to NHTSA, the latest recall affects several BMW models, including the 3 Series, 5 Series, X1, X3, X4 and Z4, as well as certain other vehicles manufactured between 2012 and 2018.
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