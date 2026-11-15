MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran is planning to establish two new services within its Ministry of Intelligence: the "Intelligence Protection" Service and the "Political Ideology" Service.

The announcement was made by Iranian lawmaker Malik Shariati Niasar in a post on his X social media account.

According to the lawmaker, the heads of the two newly established services will be appointed by Iran's Supreme Leader, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. He also noted that both positions must be held by individuals qualified as mujtahids (Islamic religious scholars with the authority to interpret Islamic law).

Shariati Niasar said the creation of the new services would help improve the effectiveness of the Intelligence Minister's work and ensure closer coordination between the Ministry of Intelligence and Iran's Supreme Leader.

The bill concerning the establishment of these services within Iran's Ministry of Intelligence is expected to be reviewed by the Iranian Parliament on November 15.