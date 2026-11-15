By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijani gymnasts have continued their successful performances at the World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling, currently taking place in Nanjing, China.

In the 13–14 age category of trampoline gymnastics, Azerbaijan's Muhammad Hasanli and Omar Gasimli claimed the bronze medal in the synchronised event after scoring 46.160 points in the final.

Meanwhile, in the 17–21 age category, Azerbaijani gymnasts Mehdi Aliyev and Nijat Mirzayev secured their place in the final of the same discipline. The pair scored 48.960 points in the qualification round, finishing fourth overall and earning a place among the finalists.

Azerbaijan also secured a place in the tumbling final. Competing in the individual event in the 11–13 age category, Asnad Niftiyeva scored 42.700 points to finish eighth in the qualification standings and advance to the final round.

The results mark another positive showing for Azerbaijan's young gymnasts at the international competition, with the country's representatives continuing to compete for further honours in Nanjing.

Azerbaijan's athletes will continue their participation in the remaining events, aiming to add to the country's medal tally and achieve further success on the international stage.