MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Federal Reserve's renewed inclination toward monetary tightening is putting emerging markets back in the spotlight, as persistent US inflation, rising energy costs and resilient domestic demand strengthen the case for another increase in borrowing costs. For emerging economies such as Azerbaijan, the implications extend beyond currency movements, reaching sovereign financing, oil revenues, foreign investment and the valuation of international reserve portfolios.

The latest US inflation figures have reinforced expectations of another rate increase in December. Consumer prices rose 0.4% month over month in October, following a 0.6% increase in September, exceeding economists' forecast of 0.3%. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, advanced 0.3%, compared with market expectations of 0.2%. The figures suggest that underlying price pressures remain persistent, even as the monthly headline inflation rate moderates. Annual CPI data for October remained unavailable because the previous year's federal government shutdown disrupted the collection of price information during the corresponding period.

The inflation trajectory presents the Federal Reserve with a difficult policy calculation. Its long-term inflation target stands at 2%, while the September annual headline inflation rate reached 3.7%. Energy prices have added another layer of pressure, with the conflict involving Iran contributing to higher oil costs and geopolitical uncertainty. Meanwhile, import tariffs, resilient consumer spending and a relatively solid labour market have reinforced concerns about the persistence of inflation.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has emerged as a prominent advocate of further tightening. He has indicated support for a 25-basis-point increase at the December 8–9 meeting, while suggesting that a 50-basis-point move could enter consideration if core inflation remains at or above 0.3% monthly. His position reflects growing concern that inflation expectations could become entrenched and require a more aggressive policy response.

Market expectations have moved in a similar direction. A Reuters survey of 101 economists found unanimous support for a 25-basis-point increase in December, which would bring the federal funds target range to 4.00%–4.25%. CME FedWatch pricing also indicated an 85% probability of a quarter-point increase and a 15% probability of a half-point move. Against this backdrop, a 25-basis-point adjustment represents the central scenario, while a larger increase remains a possibility tied to incoming inflation data.

For emerging markets, the significance of another Fed increase lies primarily in the global redistribution of capital. Higher US interest rates improve the relative attractiveness of dollar-denominated assets, particularly Treasury securities, encouraging international investors to reassess their exposure to developing economies. Countries with substantial external financing requirements, large current-account deficits and limited foreign exchange reserves face greater pressure as global investors demand higher returns for assuming currency and sovereign risks.

The transmission mechanism operates through several channels. A stronger dollar can increase the domestic currency cost of servicing foreign-currency debt, while rising US Treasury yields can push up borrowing costs for governments and corporations issuing international bonds. Higher financing expenses can constrain infrastructure investment, corporate expansion and fiscal flexibility. Economies with significant dollar-denominated liabilities are particularly exposed to changes in global monetary conditions.

Emerging markets, such as Turkiye, Egypt and Pakistan, illustrate different dimensions of this vulnerability, reflecting their respective external financing requirements, currency pressures and reserve positions. Their experiences also highlight the importance of domestic monetary credibility and fiscal discipline in determining how international financial shocks affect individual economies.

Azerbaijan, however, enters this environment with a substantially stronger external liquidity position. The International Monetary Fund estimated combined Central Bank and State Oil Fund reserves at approximately $85 billion at the end of 2025, with liquid assets covering more than 38 months of imports. The Central Bank's official foreign exchange reserves reached approximately $15.43 billion at the end of October 2026, providing an additional layer of protection for the country's fixed exchange-rate framework

These buffers make Azerbaijan less exposed to the immediate currency pressures that frequently accompany tightening cycles in emerging markets. The manat's exchange rate has remained anchored at 1.70 per dollar since 2017, supported by foreign exchange interventions, hydrocarbon export receipts and substantial sovereign assets. Consequently, the primary transmission channels for a higher US policy rate are likely to involve external financing costs, commodity markets and investment returns.

Sovereign and corporate borrowing represents one of the more direct exposures. US Treasury yields serve as a global benchmark for dollar-denominated debt, while emerging-market issuers pay an additional premium reflecting their credit risk. A hypothetical increase in the 10-year Treasury yield from 4% to 4.5%, with Azerbaijan's sovereign risk premium unchanged at 2 percentage points, would raise the indicative borrowing cost from 6% to 6.5%. The difference could become significant for large infrastructure programmes, international bond issuance and corporate financing. Existing fixed-rate bonds would retain their contractual coupon payments, while new issuance and floating-rate liabilities would reflect prevailing market conditions.

Oil represents another important transmission channel. Higher US interest rates can moderate global economic activity, restrain credit growth and reduce the pace of energy demand expansion. A stronger dollar can also create additional downward pressure on dollar-priced commodities. For Azerbaijan, where hydrocarbon exports remain central to foreign exchange earnings and public finances, a sustained decline in oil prices could affect export receipts, budget revenues and transfers to the State Oil Fund.

The relationship between monetary tightening and oil prices, however, remains highly dependent on supply conditions. Geopolitical developments, OPEC+ production decisions, Chinese demand and disruptions to major energy routes can produce substantial price movements independently of Federal Reserve policy. For an oil-exporting economy, these variables may ultimately carry greater fiscal significance than a quarter-point adjustment in US interest rates.

The investment implications for SOFAZ also deserve attention. Higher Treasury yields can improve the prospective returns available on newly purchased US government securities, strengthening the income potential of future portfolio allocations. Existing fixed-income holdings, meanwhile, face valuation losses as market yields rise. The ultimate effect depends on portfolio duration, asset allocation and the pace at which maturing securities are reinvested.

The IMF's assessment of Azerbaijan adds an important structural dimension to this discussion. Despite substantial external buffers, the Fund projects economic growth of approximately 2.1% in 2026, reflecting continued weakness in hydrocarbon production and a gradual expansion of non-oil activity. It also expects inflation to reach around 6% by year-end, highlighting the importance of imported commodity prices and domestic price dynamics.

Ultimately, the next phase of Federal Reserve tightening presents emerging markets with a test of external resilience, while Azerbaijan's exposure is shaped by a distinctive combination of sovereign wealth, hydrocarbon dependence and a fixed exchange-rate regime. Its substantial reserves provide an important financial cushion, while the concentration of export revenues in oil and gas keeps the economy sensitive to global demand and commodity price fluctuations.

For Azerbaijan, the central economic question extends beyond whether the Fed raises rates by 25 or 50 basis points. The more consequential issue is how a prolonged period of expensive dollar financing interacts with oil market volatility, external borrowing requirements and the country's transition toward a more diversified economic structure. In that sense, the Federal Reserve's December decision could serve as an early indicator of the financial conditions confronting emerging markets throughout 2027.