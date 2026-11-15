MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

France is preparing for another round of demonstrations on Saturday, as public anger grows over living costs, children's rights and a proposed law governing police use of firearms.

The protests are expected for the fifth consecutive weekend, with a major gathering scheduled in Paris and rallies planned in other cities across France. High-school students, trade unions, activists and members of the Yellow Vest movement are expected to participate.

Demonstrations and school blockades have continued for more than a month, ahead of next year's presidential election. Although most gatherings have remained peaceful, some have involved isolated violence and allegations of excessive police force.

In Paris, campaigners advocating stronger safeguards for children are expected to join protesters opposing legislation that would give police officers who discharge their weapons a presumption of legitimate self-defence. The bill has passed the National Assembly and is due to be considered by the Senate.

Supporters, including the National Rally party led by presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen, argue that the measure would prevent officers from being presumed to have used disproportionate force whenever they fire their weapons.

Opponents warn that the proposal could weaken accountability for law-enforcement personnel. Some activists have described it as a “licence to kill,” arguing that allegations of police brutality rarely result in criminal proceedings. Lawyers have also raised concerns over injuries sustained by demonstrators, including damage to hands, feet and eyes.

Children's rights campaigners have separately called for protection against sexual abuse. Their participation reflects the range of grievances converging in the demonstrations.

Official figures indicate that around 146,000 people joined protests nationwide last Saturday, below turnout during earlier weekends. More than 500,000 people demonstrated during a nationwide, union-led strike the previous Thursday.

Trade unions have announced another strike day for Tuesday, rejecting the government's proposed 0.6 percent minimum-wage increase as inadequate.