MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder and Head of the IDEA Public Union, has attended a panel discussion entitled“Women and Climate Investment: Expanding Opportunities for Women Leaders in the Turkic World to Contribute to Climate Action”, held at the Azerbaijan Pavilion as part of COP31, which is currently taking place in Antalya, Türkiye.

Addressing the opening of the event, Leyla Aliyeva spoke about the important role women play in society and the need to develop their potential. She also highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation among Turkic states in this area.

Referring to the IDEA Public Union's projects, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted women's active involvement in its initiatives, noting that projects implemented particularly in the regions create new opportunities for women.

The panel also featured speeches by Bahar Muradova, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Türkiye's Minister of Family and Social Services; Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources; and Sakina Babayeva, Chairwoman of the Board of the Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.

The speakers identified strengthening women's economic participation in tackling climate change, expanding their access to climate investment and ensuring their involvement in decision-making processes as key priorities.

They also emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation among women entrepreneurs across the Turkic world, facilitating the exchange of experience and promoting joint innovative initiatives.