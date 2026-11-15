MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Climate change has contributed to the severe forest fires that have recently swept across Indonesia, according to an international team of researchers.

The findings were published in a report by World Weather Attribution, an international scientific research group specializing in climate change analysis.

Scientists from Indonesia, the United States and three European countries found that human-induced climate change had increased temperatures in Indonesia by 1.6 degrees Celsius during the fire season.

In addition to long-term climate change, this year's El Niño weather phenomenon has reduced rainfall across Indonesia, creating exceptionally dry conditions that have further intensified the risk of wildfires.

The report also highlights the serious health and environmental consequences of the fires. Dense smoke has caused severe air pollution and contributed to respiratory infections among hundreds of thousands of people.

The fires have also destroyed parts of the natural habitats of endangered orangutans, raising further concerns about biodiversity loss.

According to the researchers, the conditions that trigger major forest fires are becoming increasingly predictable. This creates opportunities for authorities to introduce preventive measures and reduce the risks before fires break out.

This year's wildfires have developed into one of Indonesia's most serious environmental crises in recent years, affecting approximately 2.88 million hectares of land.

Smoke from the fires has also spread across Southeast Asia, affecting neighbouring countries, including Malaysia and Singapore.