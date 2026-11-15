Azerbaijan became Turkiye's second-largest natural gas supplier in September 2026, according to data from Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Azerbaijan exported 867.12 million cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye during the month, down 9.51% from 958.25 million cubic meters recorded in September 2025.

Russia ranked first among Turkiye's gas suppliers during the reporting period. Russian natural gas exports to Türkiye declined by 33.12% year-on-year, falling from 1.447 billion cubic meters to 967.76 million cubic meters.

Iran ranked third, supplying 660.22 million cubic meters of natural gas, representing an 18.23% decrease compared with September last year.

According to the report, Turkiye's total natural gas imports fell by 25.52% year-on-year in September, declining from approximately 3.605 billion cubic meters to 2.685 billion cubic meters.

Pipeline gas imports decreased by 22.34% to 2.495 billion cubic meters, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports dropped by 51.56% to 190.18 million cubic meters.

Meanwhile, according to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, the country exported 17.994 billion cubic meters of natural gas in gaseous form worth $6.449 billion during January–September 2026.

Compared with the same period last year, the value of gas exports decreased by $250 million, or 3.7%, while export volumes declined by 534 million cubic meters, or 2.9%.

According to the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan produced 37.521 billion cubic meters of natural gas during the reporting period.

This represents a decrease of 273 million cubic meters, or 0.7%, compared with the 37.794 billion cubic meters produced during the same period of 2025.