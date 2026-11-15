MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The prices of the world's two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have recorded significant declines, falling by more than 6% and 9%, respectively, amid renewed selling pressure across the digital asset market.

According to data from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Bitcoin dropped 6.7% to $63,777 as of 2:35 a.m. Baku time. The decline represents a notable setback for the leading cryptocurrency, which has faced increased volatility amid shifting market sentiment.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, experienced an even steeper decline. Its price fell by 9.08% to $1,753 over the same period, highlighting the significant selling pressure affecting major digital assets.

The latest figures indicate that both leading cryptocurrencies are experiencing substantial downward movements, with Ethereum recording a sharper percentage loss than Bitcoin.

Market participants closely monitor price movements in Bitcoin and Ethereum, as their performance often influences broader trends across the cryptocurrency sector. Sharp declines in these major digital assets can also affect investor confidence and trigger increased volatility among smaller cryptocurrencies and alternative digital tokens.

Although the latest Binance figures point to considerable losses, further market movements will determine whether the downturn develops into a broader correction or proves to be a temporary period of heightened volatility.

Investors are likely to remain cautious as the cryptocurrency market navigates the latest price fluctuations.