MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder and Head of the IDEA Public Union, met with Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik, Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), on 14 November on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

AzerNEWS reports via Azertag that the meeting focused on opportunities to expand cooperation between the IDEA Public Union and ICESCO. In this context, the participants discussed ways to create new opportunities for young Azerbaijanis to gain international experience in environmental protection and sustainable development.

They also exchanged views on the potential implementation of joint initiatives to promote environmental education in schools, afforestation, waste sorting, water conservation and energy efficiency.

The meeting further explored opportunities to organise international environmental summer camps in Azerbaijan involving young people, as well as to implement joint awareness-raising projects focused on biodiversity conservation.

In addition, the participants discussed prospects for joint efforts to support youth engagement in environmental innovation and develop innovative solutions to air pollution, waste management, water resource protection and climate change adaptation.

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On 14 November, Leyla Aliyeva also met with Max Bello, Global Marine Protected Areas Expert at the Blue Marine Foundation, and Michael Fishbach, Founder and Executive Director of the Great Whale Conservancy.

The meeting addressed the impact of the declining level of the Caspian Sea on its marine ecosystem, biodiversity and coastal areas, as well as the importance of strengthening international cooperation to address existing environmental challenges.

The participants also exchanged views on expanding marine protected areas in Azerbaijan, safeguarding Caspian seals and other rare marine species, preserving their natural habitats, and promoting international experience-sharing and cooperation in this field.

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Also on 14 November, Lord Fatafehi Fakafanua, Prime Minister of Tonga, visited the Azerbaijan Pavilion at COP31.

During his visit, the Prime Minister was briefed on the exhibition stands and projects presented at the pavilion.