Dr. Bowen's research focuses on ethical decision making within the highest levels of organizations. She teaches and researches ethics across corporations, pharmaceutical firms, governmental entities and the public relations industry. Dr. Bowen is one of three joint-editors for the journal Ethical Space: The International Journal of Communication Ethics.

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