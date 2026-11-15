

Aviation Coordinator, Australian Defence Force Academy UNSW

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I am currently the Aviation Coordinator and a Senior Lecturer in Aviation Technology at the University of New South Wales, Australian Defence Force Academy, in Canberra. Prior to this appointment, I was the Aeronautical Engineering Program Coordinator. From 2012 to 2019, I was a Senior Lecturer in Aerospace Engineering and Aviation at RMIT University in Melbourne, and from 2011 to 2012 I was a Lecturer in Aircraft Systems at Edith Cowan University in Joondalup. In 2010, I was a postdoctoral research fellow with Edith Cowan University's Optical Research Laboratory. I have also been a visiting researcher at the University of South Carolina, the United States Naval Research Laboratory and CSIRO.

My current research focuses on intelligent systems, artificial intelligence, data and analytics, and advanced technologies for improving safety and sustainability in aviation and aerospace. My core expertise is in structural health monitoring for robust hypersonic vehicles, including the development of optical-fibre“nervous systems” that enable aircraft structures to sense their physical state and identify potential problems.

I was recently interviewed by the ABC following the runway incursion and taxiing near-collisions at Sydney Airport. I have previously been interviewed by the ABC following the Australian Army MRH-90 helicopter crash, by CNBC on drone safety, and by ABC Radio and Canberra media following the UA328 engine failure, which occurred in the same month as the publication of relevant research I had undertaken.

I have over 200 academic publications and have been teaching since 2005. A major focus of my teaching is making technically difficult concepts accessible by breaking them into clear and understandable components, an approach that has consistently been reflected in high levels of student satisfaction.



2025–present Aviation Coordinator, UNSW ADFA

2020–present Senior lecturer, UNSW ADFA

2022–2024 Aeronautical Engineering Program Coordinator, UNSW ADFA

2012–2019 Senior lecturer, RMIT

2013–2018 Aviation Program Manager, RMIT

2011–2012 Lecturer, ECU

2010–2010 Postdoctoral associate, ECU 2005–2009 Casual Academic, ECU

2010 Edith Cowan University, PhD

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