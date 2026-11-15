MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Nov 15 (NNN-PNA) -- Signatories to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) have climbed to 65 on Saturday as Slovenia, Slovakia, and Cyprus formally accede to the regional peace pact, Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro witnessed the signing of instruments of accession by the three states on Saturday night in a ceremony on the sidelines of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Pasay City.

Lazaro said the new accessions solidify the relevance of TAC against the backdrop of the increasingly complex geopolitical environment and reflect growing interest among states to cooperate and sustain peace in Southeast Asia.

“This is particularly important to the current geopolitical environment we face today, where escalating tensions, strategic competition, rivalries, and protracted conflicts continue to challenge the foundations of global peace and stability,” she said.

“The far-reaching consequences of these developments underscore the need for a concerted and persistent effort to promote dialogue in the peaceful resolution of disputes,” she added.

The TAC is ASEAN's core pact for promoting mutual respect, peaceful settlement of disputes, non-interference, non-aggression, and cooperation.

Signing the instrument of accession are Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár, Slovenian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Tone Kajzer and Cyprus Transport, Communications and Works Minister Evi Tsolaki.

In an exclusive interview with the Philippine News Agency, Kajzer said Slovenia will build on its accession and engage ASEAN more in the future, describing the nation's relations with the bloc as“too weak” at present.

He said Slovenia is likewise ready to work with ASEAN to“stop and prevent” the erosion of international rules-based order as tensions rise and conflicts escalate in several parts of the world.

“The people who are separating this and saying West Asia is one thing, Ukraine is one thing, South China Sea (is one thing), no, I think everything is interconnected because the international security architecture is basically resting on those fundamentals,” he said.

“If we would allow or somehow accept one country which is very powerful to, let's say, realize their interest with force, that would mean the erosion of the international rules-based order," he added.

Tsolaki, on the other hand, said Cyprus is eager to“serve as bridge connecting regions and powers,” noting that Nicosia and ASEAN share mutual interests in investment and trade, maritime security, and sustainable development, among others.

As ASEAN chair, the Philippines received the instruments before transferring them to the ASEAN Secretariat.

Their accession follows the admission of Poland, Lithuania, Romania and Sweden in July.

--NNN-PNA