MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 (NNN) -- French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming visit to Malaysia will focus, among other things, on diversifying France's sources of rare earth supplies, which are essential for manufacturing electric motors and electronic devices.

In a post on the social media platform X on Saturday, Macron said his visits to Cambodia and Malaysia were aimed at strengthening economic partnerships and safeguarding jobs and industries in France and across its regions.

“In Malaysia, I am coming in particular to diversify our supplies of rare earths. We rarely talk about them, yet they are essential to making the magnets used in certain electric motors and electronic devices,” he said.

Macron said securing multiple sources of supply would help French manufacturers reduce their vulnerability to supply chain disruptions.

“For our factories, having several sources of supply means reducing the risk of having to shut down a production line for lack of parts. It also means being able to invest and produce in France with greater certainty about the future,” he said.

He stressed that stronger international partnerships were crucial to ensuring economic resilience and reducing dependence on limited sources of critical materials.

“More partners, less dependence. Our agreements open doors. Language, culture and friendship keep them open. That is good for our countries,” he said.

Macron's visit to Malaysia on Nov 16 and 17 follows a state visit to Cambodia and marks his first trip to Malaysia since 2017.

Macron said that in Cambodia, he would be accompanied by business leaders to explore new markets, drawing on the French-speaking community and existing economic ties.

“In Cambodia, I am coming with business leaders to open up new markets, drawing on the French-speaking world that brings us closer together,” he said.

He also highlighted opportunities for French expertise to contribute to Cambodia's development, citing the country's interest in tapping on the experience of Rungis International Market, the world's largest fresh produce wholesale market, to establish its own wholesale facility.

--NNN