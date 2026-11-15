MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From Linda Khoo & Nabilah Saleh

MANILA, Nov 15 (NNN) -- ASEAN must strengthen its collective response to geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and cross-border threats that no member state can address alone, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said.

He said disruptions to transport, energy, and food supplies earlier this year had demonstrated why regional leaders needed to come together even as they faced pressing demands at home.

“Geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, new technologies, climate change, and transnational threats are reshaping our region faster than any one country can respond to alone,” he said at the opening ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits here, Sunday.

“No member state possesses every resource, every capability,” he said, stressing the importance of regional cooperation in reinforcing national capacities.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also attended the ceremony alongside other ASEAN leaders and representatives of partner countries and organisations.

Marcos said leaders had considered putting the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu earlier this year on hold while attending to urgent domestic needs arising from disruptions to essential supplies.

However, consultations produced a consensus that the crisis made it more important for ASEAN to meet and forge a coordinated response.

He said the approach had guided the Philippines' chairmanship during the first year of implementing“ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future,” with priorities centred on peace and security, prosperity, and people empowerment.

“Peace gives our societies the stability in which prosperity can thrive. Prosperity provides our people better lives,” he said.

Marcos said ASEAN had strengthened maritime cooperation and its response to human trafficking, cybercrime, online scams, and other transnational threats during the year.

On economic cooperation, Marcos highlighted the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, progress on the ASEAN Power Grid, stronger trade and supply chain links, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises and creative industries.

He said ASEAN had also advanced cooperation on artificial intelligence, seeking to ensure the region helped shape emerging technologies while strengthening disaster preparedness, social protection, and digital resilience among young people.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, Marcos reaffirmed the importance of mutual respect, renunciation of the threat or use of force, and peaceful settlement of disputes.

He said decisions taken with external partners over the coming days would shape ASEAN's response to current challenges and its preparations for future generations.

The summit runs from Nov 15 to 17. The Philippines holds the ASEAN chairmanship for 2026 under the theme“Navigating Our Future, Together.”

--NNN