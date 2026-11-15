Erdogan, Bolivian President Seek Stronger Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira held discussions in Istanbul on Saturday, focusing on strengthening relations between their countries and addressing regional developments.
During the meeting, Erdogan described Bolivia as an important partner for Türkiye in Latin America and highlighted opportunities to expand cooperation across several sectors, particularly the defense industry, according to an official statement.
The Turkish president emphasized that closer collaboration could bring mutual benefits to both countries, noting that agreements currently under consideration would help establish a stronger legal foundation for their bilateral partnership through a "win-win" approach.
Erdogan also pointed to the considerable potential for expanding economic cooperation, identifying mining as one of the sectors where both governments could pursue additional joint initiatives.
The discussions reflected Ankara's interest in developing its partnerships across Latin America while exploring new opportunities for cooperation with La Paz in strategic, economic and defense-related fields.
During the meeting, Erdogan described Bolivia as an important partner for Türkiye in Latin America and highlighted opportunities to expand cooperation across several sectors, particularly the defense industry, according to an official statement.
The Turkish president emphasized that closer collaboration could bring mutual benefits to both countries, noting that agreements currently under consideration would help establish a stronger legal foundation for their bilateral partnership through a "win-win" approach.
Erdogan also pointed to the considerable potential for expanding economic cooperation, identifying mining as one of the sectors where both governments could pursue additional joint initiatives.
The discussions reflected Ankara's interest in developing its partnerships across Latin America while exploring new opportunities for cooperation with La Paz in strategic, economic and defense-related fields.
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