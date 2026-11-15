Houthi Missiles Target Aden as Yemen Army Unleashes 723 Strikes
(MENAFN) The Houthis launched two ballistic missiles at the southern city of Aden on Saturday, Yemen’s government army said, as its forces carried out 723 strikes and operations against the group.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the missiles targeted Aden, the government’s temporary capital, according to an official news agency. He gave no details on possible casualties or damage.
In a separate statement on the US social media platform X, al-Nuzaili said government forces hit Houthi positions, reinforcements and weapons as part of Operation Yemen Dawn. Preliminary figures put Houthi losses at about 321 commanders and fighters killed or wounded, with 117 military vehicles and pieces of equipment destroyed or damaged.
The operations comprised 37 airstrikes, 56 drone strikes and 630 artillery and rocket attacks, the spokesman said.
Al-Nuzaili added that government forces were repelling Houthi attacks in Taiz, Marib and Al-Jawf, while operations continued on the southern and southwestern fronts.
The Houthis did not immediately respond to the army’s statements.
Yemen has been gripped by conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government, setting off years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis.
The latest escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July, after the collapse of a ceasefire reached in 2022.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the missiles targeted Aden, the government’s temporary capital, according to an official news agency. He gave no details on possible casualties or damage.
In a separate statement on the US social media platform X, al-Nuzaili said government forces hit Houthi positions, reinforcements and weapons as part of Operation Yemen Dawn. Preliminary figures put Houthi losses at about 321 commanders and fighters killed or wounded, with 117 military vehicles and pieces of equipment destroyed or damaged.
The operations comprised 37 airstrikes, 56 drone strikes and 630 artillery and rocket attacks, the spokesman said.
Al-Nuzaili added that government forces were repelling Houthi attacks in Taiz, Marib and Al-Jawf, while operations continued on the southern and southwestern fronts.
The Houthis did not immediately respond to the army’s statements.
Yemen has been gripped by conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government, setting off years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis.
The latest escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July, after the collapse of a ceasefire reached in 2022.
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