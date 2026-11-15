Manila Welcomes Regional Leaders Ahead of Major ASEAN Summit
(MENAFN) International officials and Southeast Asian leaders began arriving in Manila on Saturday as the Philippines prepared to host the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and its related meetings, scheduled to open on Sunday.
The three-day diplomatic gathering, led by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is expected to address major regional priorities, including security challenges, economic cooperation, deeper regional integration and partnerships with countries outside Southeast Asia.
Among the senior officials arriving in the Philippine capital were UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, according to information released by the Philippine ASEAN chairmanship.
Other expected participants who have already arrived include Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hang Chuon Naron.
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs expects the gathering to bring together at least 19 heads of state, government leaders and representatives of international organizations.
US President Donald Trump is also scheduled to participate in a special summit between Washington and ASEAN on Nov. 17, adding another high-level diplomatic engagement to the regional program.
Ahead of the main meetings, economic cooperation advanced as ministers representing ASEAN's 11 member countries signed the Digital Economy Framework Agreement on Saturday.
The agreement is designed to strengthen the region's digital economy by making cross-border online commerce easier, improving electronic payment systems, establishing stronger data protection measures and expanding cooperation on cybersecurity.
The three-day diplomatic gathering, led by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is expected to address major regional priorities, including security challenges, economic cooperation, deeper regional integration and partnerships with countries outside Southeast Asia.
Among the senior officials arriving in the Philippine capital were UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, according to information released by the Philippine ASEAN chairmanship.
Other expected participants who have already arrived include Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hang Chuon Naron.
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs expects the gathering to bring together at least 19 heads of state, government leaders and representatives of international organizations.
US President Donald Trump is also scheduled to participate in a special summit between Washington and ASEAN on Nov. 17, adding another high-level diplomatic engagement to the regional program.
Ahead of the main meetings, economic cooperation advanced as ministers representing ASEAN's 11 member countries signed the Digital Economy Framework Agreement on Saturday.
The agreement is designed to strengthen the region's digital economy by making cross-border online commerce easier, improving electronic payment systems, establishing stronger data protection measures and expanding cooperation on cybersecurity.
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