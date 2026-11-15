Philippines, Brazil Expand Partnership in Agriculture, Trade, Defense
(MENAFN) The Philippines and Brazil have agreed to broaden their bilateral partnership across several strategic sectors, including commerce, agriculture, energy and defense, following a historic state visit by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to an announcement from Manila on Saturday.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Lula discussed ways to attract additional investments, generate employment opportunities and reinforce their countries' food and energy security.
During the discussions, Manila expressed interest in benefiting from Brazil's agricultural expertise and advanced technologies, particularly in livestock management, animal healthcare and modern farming practices. These areas of cooperation are expected to support Philippine food security efforts and strengthen preparations for a possible super El Nino weather phenomenon.
The two presidents also explored opportunities for collaboration in clean energy, biofuel development, education, scientific research, technological innovation and law enforcement, according to official statements.
Defense cooperation was another important subject, with both governments considering partnerships between their respective defense industries. Proposed initiatives include collaborative research, technological development and potential joint manufacturing as the Philippines works to expand its domestic military production capabilities.
As part of efforts to strengthen economic relations, Lula extended an invitation to Marcos to travel to Brazil accompanied by a large delegation of business representatives to explore further commercial and investment opportunities.
The presidential discussions concluded with the presentation of several signed agreements designed to promote closer economic partnerships and facilitate the exchange of technology between the two countries.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Lula discussed ways to attract additional investments, generate employment opportunities and reinforce their countries' food and energy security.
During the discussions, Manila expressed interest in benefiting from Brazil's agricultural expertise and advanced technologies, particularly in livestock management, animal healthcare and modern farming practices. These areas of cooperation are expected to support Philippine food security efforts and strengthen preparations for a possible super El Nino weather phenomenon.
The two presidents also explored opportunities for collaboration in clean energy, biofuel development, education, scientific research, technological innovation and law enforcement, according to official statements.
Defense cooperation was another important subject, with both governments considering partnerships between their respective defense industries. Proposed initiatives include collaborative research, technological development and potential joint manufacturing as the Philippines works to expand its domestic military production capabilities.
As part of efforts to strengthen economic relations, Lula extended an invitation to Marcos to travel to Brazil accompanied by a large delegation of business representatives to explore further commercial and investment opportunities.
The presidential discussions concluded with the presentation of several signed agreements designed to promote closer economic partnerships and facilitate the exchange of technology between the two countries.
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