Sirens Blare Across Bahrain as Ministry Urges Residents to Take Cover
(MENAFN) Sirens sounded across Bahrain early Sunday after the Interior Ministry warned of a possible threat and told residents to take cover.
The ministry urged citizens and residents to stay calm, head to “the nearest safe location” and monitor official channels for updates. It gave no details on the nature of the threat.
The alert comes as tensions between Iran and the US remain high over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies. Passage through the strait has also been a central issue in talks between Washington and Tehran.
The conflict began on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli attacks on Iran, and the two sides reached a ceasefire in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, even though both sides had signed a memorandum of understanding in June.
The ministry urged citizens and residents to stay calm, head to “the nearest safe location” and monitor official channels for updates. It gave no details on the nature of the threat.
The alert comes as tensions between Iran and the US remain high over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies. Passage through the strait has also been a central issue in talks between Washington and Tehran.
The conflict began on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli attacks on Iran, and the two sides reached a ceasefire in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, even though both sides had signed a memorandum of understanding in June.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment