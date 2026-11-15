Date Set For Xi Jinping, Putin And Trump Meeting
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States - Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump - will take place on November 19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.
According to him, the parties have reached an agreement to hold talks involving the three leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
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