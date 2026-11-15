MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's per capita natural gas consumption amounted to 19 cubic metres in 2025, down from 25 cubic metres in 2024, according to Italian energy company Eni's World Energy Review 2026.

Eni's figures show that per capita natural gas consumption in Tajikistan stood at 24 cubic metres in 2019, before declining to 23 cubic metres in 2020 and recovering to 24 cubic metres in 2021. The indicator then fell to 19 cubic metres in 2022, rose to 21 cubic metres in 2023 and reached 25 cubic metres in 2024, before falling back to 19 cubic metres in 2025. Eni did not provide a figure for 2015.

For comparison, the regional indicator for Russia and Central Asia stood at 2,615 cubic metres in 2025, down from 2,658 cubic metres in 2024. It amounted to 2,199 cubic metres in 2015 and 2,310 cubic metres in 2019, dipped slightly to 2,308 cubic metres in 2020 and peaked at 2,677 cubic metres in 2021. It then declined to 2,550 cubic metres in 2022 and 2,535 cubic metres in 2023.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan's population reached 10.8 million in 2025, compared with 10.6 million in 2024, according to Eni. The company reported year-on-year growth of 1.8% and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% over 2015–2025.

The country's population increased from 8.6 million in 2015 to 9.5 million in 2019, then to 9.7 million in 2020 and 10 million in 2021. It rose further to 10.2 million in 2022, 10.4 million in 2023 and 10.6 million in 2024, before reaching 10.8 million in 2025.