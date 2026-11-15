MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A panel discussion on the topic "A Just and Inclusive Technology Development For Climate Resilience” was held on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, co-organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and the IDEA Public Union.

The event, organized at the Azerbaijan pavilion, was moderated by Issam Krimi, Head of the Innovation and Creativity, Science and Environment Sector at ICESCO.

Speakers at the discussions included Kuanysh Yergaliyev, Head of the Science and Environment Sector at ICESCO; Hakima El Haite, Member of the COP31 Advisory Board, COP22 High-Level Climate Champion, and former Minister of Environment of the Kingdom of Morocco; Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination; Mansur Oshurbaev, Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan; Elnur Safarov, Caspian Research Expert at the IDEA Public Union; Hatim Aznague, Climate Policy Expert at the Union for the Mediterranean; and Wissam Chehade, Expert at ICESCO.

During the panel, participants discussed the application of innovative technologies in addressing challenges posed by climate change, the efficient water resources management, and strengthening resilience against natural disasters. The speakers emphasized the importance of ensuring equitable access to climate technologies, as well as expanding cooperation and experience exchange, particularly among developing countries.