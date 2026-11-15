Ukraine, Russia Explore Major Prisoner Exchange Deal
(MENAFN) Ukraine and Russia are considering a substantial prisoner swap that could involve between 1,200 and 1,300 individuals from each country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Saturday, identifying the proposal as the most significant result of their latest discussions in Abu Dhabi.
During a press conference in Kyiv following trips to Denmark and Ireland, Zelenskyy revealed that the negotiations also covered the possibility of reaching an agreement to suspend attacks on energy facilities.
However, he indicated that Russian representatives said they did not have the necessary authority to make decisions regarding such a ceasefire.
The Ukrainian leader expressed doubts about Moscow's willingness to stop targeting energy infrastructure, saying he had seen no meaningful signs of interest in ending those attacks.
According to Zelenskyy, Kyiv had suggested discussing the matter directly between the two presidents. Nevertheless, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin had demonstrated no willingness to arrange a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart.
Zelenskyy also addressed another proposal reportedly raised by Putin concerning the establishment of a "humanitarian mission" in Kostiantynivka.
Rejecting the idea, the Ukrainian president stressed that military operations were still underway in the city. He further warned that Russian troops could subsequently advance toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk if they succeeded in taking control of Kostiantynivka.
During a press conference in Kyiv following trips to Denmark and Ireland, Zelenskyy revealed that the negotiations also covered the possibility of reaching an agreement to suspend attacks on energy facilities.
However, he indicated that Russian representatives said they did not have the necessary authority to make decisions regarding such a ceasefire.
The Ukrainian leader expressed doubts about Moscow's willingness to stop targeting energy infrastructure, saying he had seen no meaningful signs of interest in ending those attacks.
According to Zelenskyy, Kyiv had suggested discussing the matter directly between the two presidents. Nevertheless, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin had demonstrated no willingness to arrange a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart.
Zelenskyy also addressed another proposal reportedly raised by Putin concerning the establishment of a "humanitarian mission" in Kostiantynivka.
Rejecting the idea, the Ukrainian president stressed that military operations were still underway in the city. He further warned that Russian troops could subsequently advance toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk if they succeeded in taking control of Kostiantynivka.
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