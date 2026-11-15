MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani banks executed 1,648 transactions worth 57.6 billion manat ($33.9 billion) on the Bloomberg trading system from January through September 2026, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's (CBA) latest data on monetary indicators says.

According to the data, the total volume of transactions in the unsecured interbank money market increased by 11% compared to the same period last year. In terms of maturity structure, transactions with maturities of one to three days accounted for the largest share, representing 95% of the total volume.

During the reporting period, interest rates in the unsecured money market followed a downward trend across the quarters. Specifically, the average interest rate on transactions stood at 6.58% in Q1, 6.44% in Q2, and 6.28% in Q3.

Overall, the average interest rate in the unsecured interbank money market amounted to 6.54% from January through September, down 0.68 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Similar trends were observed in the repo market.

Specifically, 4,404 repo transactions totaling 25.2 billion manat ($14.8 billion) were concluded during the first nine months of 2026. Banks accounted for 84% of the total transaction volume.

In terms of maturity structure, the vast majority of repo transactions had maturities of six to eight days, accounting for 91% of the total volume.

The weighted average interest rate on repo transactions also declined across the quarters. Specifically, it stood at 6% in Q1 2026, falling to 5.68% in Q2 and 5.17% in Q3.

At the end of the nine-month period, the weighted average interest rate on repo transactions amounted to 5.71%, down 0.9 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Thus, from January through September 2026, transaction volumes remained high in both the unsecured interbank money market and the repo segment, while interest rates followed a downward trend across the quarters. These figures reflect an easing of interest rate conditions in both major segments of the money market, alongside sustained interbank trading activity.