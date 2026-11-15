MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, attended a panel session on the theme "Women and Climate Investments: Empowering Women Leaders in the Turkic World to Contribute to Climate Action", held at the Azerbaijan pavilion at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

Addressing the event, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the vital role women play in the life of society and the importance of their empowerment. She also emphasized the necessity of expanding cooperation among Turkic states in this area.

Noting women's active participation in the projects of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva said that initiatives implemented particularly in the regions create new opportunities for women.

Speakers at the panel included Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan; Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Minister of Family and Social Services of Türkiye; Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan; and Sakina Babayeva, Chairperson of the Board of the Association for Women's Entrepreneurship Development in Azerbaijan.

Discussions focused on increasing women's economic activity in combating climate change, expanding access to climate investments, and ensuring their participation in decision-making processes as key priorities.

The speakers stressed the importance of expanding cooperation, experience exchange, and joint innovative initiatives among women entrepreneurs across the Turkic world.