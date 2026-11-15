MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the period from January through September 2026, the volume of associated gas produced at oil fields in Azerbaijan increased by 4.1% compared to the same period last year, totaling 11 billion 675.95 million cubic meters.

According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the State Statistics Committee, 11 billion 217.88 million cubic meters of associated gas were produced in Azerbaijan in the first nine months of 2025. Thus, production increased by 458.07 million cubic meters over the first nine months of this year.

During the reporting period, 3 billion 183.12 million cubic meters of produced associated gas were recorded as commercial output. This figure is 7.8% higher than the 2 billion 952.05 million cubic meters recorded during the corresponding period last year.

Thus, in the first nine months of 2026, Azerbaijan saw growth in both total associated gas production and commercial output.



According to the Ministry of Energy, a total of 37.9 billion cubic meters of gas was produced in Azerbaijan from January through September 2026. Of this total, 10.8 billion cubic meters came from the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunesli" field, 20.6 billion cubic meters came from "Shah Deniz," 1.2 billion cubic meters from "Absheron," and 5.3 billion cubic meters from SOCAR.

According to data from the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported 18.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas during the first nine months of this year. Of this amount, 8.6 billion cubic meters were shipped to Europe, 7 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, including 4.2 billion cubic meters via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), 1.6 billion cubic meters to Georgia, and 1.2 billion cubic meters to Syria.

Meanwhile, from January through September of this year, Azerbaijan exported 17.994 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) worth $6.449 billion. This represents a decrease of $250 million, or 3.7%, in value terms, and a decrease of 534 million cubic meters, or 2.9%, in volume terms, compared to the same period last year.