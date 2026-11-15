MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iranian drones have attacked a US radar station located at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain.

This was stated in a report by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the report, the strike was carried out by six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as part of the second phase of retaliatory actions in response to US military aggression.

The IRGC also noted that the attack was conducted by units of the corps' Aerospace Force.

The incident comes amid renewed escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran, which intensified on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, claiming they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.