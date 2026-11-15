Tanker Fires Follow Naval Mine Incident in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Two oil tankers caught fire in the eastern Strait of Hormuz on Saturday after reportedly striking a naval mine, according to a statement issued by Iran's navy.
Iranian naval authorities attributed the incident to vessels allegedly operating in prohibited maritime zones after disabling their tracking equipment. "Fire and explosions are the fate of tankers involved in illegal activities that have turned off their tracking systems and are operating in restricted areas,” the navy said.
No further information was provided regarding the identities of the affected vessels, their countries of registration or the scale of the damage. The reported incident has not yet been independently verified.
The Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a vital maritime corridor linking the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, has experienced recurring shipping disruptions since the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran started on Feb. 28.
Similar incidents involving commercial ships entering areas designated as restricted have previously been reported by Iranian forces. Meanwhile, disagreements over maritime navigation rights and the US naval blockade continue to complicate diplomatic discussions between Tehran and Washington.
Iranian naval authorities attributed the incident to vessels allegedly operating in prohibited maritime zones after disabling their tracking equipment. "Fire and explosions are the fate of tankers involved in illegal activities that have turned off their tracking systems and are operating in restricted areas,” the navy said.
No further information was provided regarding the identities of the affected vessels, their countries of registration or the scale of the damage. The reported incident has not yet been independently verified.
The Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a vital maritime corridor linking the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, has experienced recurring shipping disruptions since the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran started on Feb. 28.
Similar incidents involving commercial ships entering areas designated as restricted have previously been reported by Iranian forces. Meanwhile, disagreements over maritime navigation rights and the US naval blockade continue to complicate diplomatic discussions between Tehran and Washington.
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