TRNC Remains Symbol of Turkish National Identity, Foreign Minister Says
(MENAFN) Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu said Saturday that the state, founded by Turkish Cypriots following a struggle inspired by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, would endure, calling it “the honor and prestige of the Turkish nation.”
In remarks ahead of the 43rd anniversary of the TRNC’s establishment, Ertugruloglu discussed the Turkish Cypriot community’s efforts to secure its survival and preserve its statehood.
He pointed to the Turkish Cypriots’ longstanding resistance to Greek Cypriot control, saying they maintained their struggle despite facing extremely difficult conditions. He also argued that their efforts carried broader importance for the future of the Turkic world.
Ertugruloglu stressed that the Cyprus issue continues to hold national significance for Türkiye, adding that the TRNC would remain in the Eastern Mediterranean to safeguard the rights, interests and security of the wider Turkic world.
He further said the importance of the struggle amid competition among numerous countries for influence in the Eastern Mediterranean would become more evident in the years ahead.
The foreign minister called on Turkic countries to give greater attention to the TRNC, which holds observer status in the Organization of Turkic States.
In remarks ahead of the 43rd anniversary of the TRNC’s establishment, Ertugruloglu discussed the Turkish Cypriot community’s efforts to secure its survival and preserve its statehood.
He pointed to the Turkish Cypriots’ longstanding resistance to Greek Cypriot control, saying they maintained their struggle despite facing extremely difficult conditions. He also argued that their efforts carried broader importance for the future of the Turkic world.
Ertugruloglu stressed that the Cyprus issue continues to hold national significance for Türkiye, adding that the TRNC would remain in the Eastern Mediterranean to safeguard the rights, interests and security of the wider Turkic world.
He further said the importance of the struggle amid competition among numerous countries for influence in the Eastern Mediterranean would become more evident in the years ahead.
The foreign minister called on Turkic countries to give greater attention to the TRNC, which holds observer status in the Organization of Turkic States.
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