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Bedrock Restoration Brings Water Damage Response to Columbus Ahead of Winter

14.11.2026 / 10:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Restoration Company Based on Business Park Drive Prepares Central Ohio Homeowners for Burst Pipes and Basement Water COLUMBUS, OH - November 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Bedrock Restoration, a water, fire and mold damage restoration company located at 3905 Business Park Drive in Columbus, is preparing for the winter months, when frozen pipes and snowmelt send water into Central Ohio basements and living spaces. Columbus winters swing between hard freezes and quick thaws. Each swing puts stress on supply lines in exterior walls and on foundations that take on water as snow melts. A pipe that splits in an unheated space can release a large volume of water before anyone notices, and basement seepage often goes unseen until carpet or drywall shows damage. "Water damage in winter is a race against the clock," said Dan Oppedisano of Bedrock Restoration. "Our goal is to get on site quickly and start drying before it turns into mold or a full rebuild." The company's water damage restoration service includes water extraction and structural drying with moisture readings taken through the job. For homes that see water in the basement every spring, Bedrock also offers basement waterproofing to address the source after cleanup. When a loss requires replacing drywall or flooring, Bedrock handles the work through its reconstruction services, so homeowners work with one team from the first call to the final walkthrough. Bedrock Restoration also handles fire and smoke damage, sewage cleanup, storm damage and mold removal for homes and businesses across the Columbus area. Property owners can reach the company at (614) 482-4151. About Bedrock Restoration Bedrock Restoration is a property damage restoration company serving Columbus, Ohio, and surrounding communities. The company provides water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage repair, mold removal, sewage cleanup and reconstruction for residential and commercial properties. Media Contact

Bedrock Restoration – Water Fire Mold Damage Service

3905 Business Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43204

(614) 482-4151



News Source: Search Atlas

14.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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