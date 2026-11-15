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DSH Custom Home & amp; Pool Builders Highlights Spas and Plunge Pools for McKinney

14.11.2026 / 10:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

North Texas Builder Sees Homeowners With Smaller Lots Looking for Year-Round Water Features They Can Use Through the Winter MCKINNEY, TX - November 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - DSH Custom Home & Pool Builders, a pool contractor and custom home builder with an office at 5900 S. Lake Forest Drive in McKinney, is encouraging Collin County homeowners to consider spas and plunge pools as compact, year-round additions to their backyards. New neighborhoods across McKinney and Frisco often come with smaller lots that leave limited room for a full-size pool. A heated spa or a plunge pool fits those yards and gets use in December as well as July. For homeowners who already have a pool, an attached spa extends the season into the cooler months. "A lot of the families we talk to want something they will use more than four months a year," said a spokesperson for DSH. "A spa or a plunge pool gives them that, and it fits yards where a full pool would crowd everything else." DSH provides spa and hot tub installation as stand-alone projects or as additions to existing pools. Its plunge pools offer a smaller footprint built for soaking and cooling off. For homeowners planning a larger backyard, DSH's custom pool construction service designs and builds full gunite pools with spas and water features tailored to the lot. Starting design work in the fall and winter gives families time to finalize plans and permits ahead of spring construction. DSH Custom Home & Pool Builders serves McKinney, Frisco, Prosper, Plano and Sherman. Homeowners can schedule a consultation by calling (972) 433-7598. About DSH Custom Home & Pool Builders DSH Custom Home & Pool Builders is a North Texas design-build company that constructs custom homes and swimming pools. The company also provides outdoor living construction and pool remodeling for homeowners in Collin and Grayson counties. Media Contact

DSH Custom Home & Pool Builders

5900 S Lake Forest Dr, Suite 300, McKinney, TX 75070

(972) 433-7598



News Source: Search Atlas

14.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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