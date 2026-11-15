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EverClear Pools & amp; Spas Books Winter Pool Renovations for North Jersey Homeowners

14.11.2026 / 10:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Paterson Pool Contractor Says Planning a Resurfacing or Remodel Over the Winter is the Surest Way to Open on Time Next Season PATERSON, NJ - November 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - EverClear Pools & Spas, a swimming pool contractor based at 144-146 Rossiter Avenue in Paterson, is booking pool renovation projects now for homeowners who want their pools refreshed before the 2027 swim season. Closing a pool in the fall is often when owners notice the problems that built up over the summer. Stained plaster and cracked decking around the pool are common in older North Jersey backyards, where freeze-thaw cycles add wear each winter. Homeowners who wait until spring to call often find contractor schedules already full. "The best time to plan a renovation is right after closing," said a spokesperson for EverClear. "We can walk the pool now and be ready to start as soon as the weather allows." EverClear's pool resurfacing service restores worn plaster and interior finishes on gunite pools. For pools that need more than a new surface, the company's pool remodeling service can update tile and coping along with equipment and layout changes. Many renovation projects also include the surrounding patio. EverClear's pool decking work replaces cracked or uneven surfaces with new materials built to handle New Jersey winters. EverClear Pools & Spas serves Paterson and communities across northern New Jersey. Homeowners can schedule a renovation assessment by calling (973) 434-5524. About EverClear Pools & Spas EverClear Pools & Spas is a swimming pool contractor based in Paterson, New Jersey, with a second location in Hewitt. The company builds gunite and vinyl pools and provides renovation, resurfacing, heater installation, spa installation and weekly maintenance across northern New Jersey. Media Contact EverClear Pools & Spas

144-146 Rossiter Ave, Paterson, NJ 07502

(973) 434-5524



News Source: Search Atlas

14.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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