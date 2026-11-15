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Rembrandt Roofing Targets Ice Dams With Attic Insulation in Greater Dayton

14.11.2026 / 11:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SPRINGBORO, OH - November 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Rembrandt Roofing & Restoration, a roofing contractor based at 38 N. Pioneer Boulevard in Springboro, is encouraging Greater Dayton homeowners to address attic insulation and ventilation before winter weather sets in. Ice dams form when heat escaping from the living space warms the roof deck and melts snow from below. The meltwater runs down to the colder eaves and refreezes into a ridge of ice that traps more water behind it. That water can work under shingles and into the attic, staining ceilings and soaking insulation. Southwest Ohio's frequent freeze-thaw cycles make the pattern especially common. "Homeowners usually call us about an ice dam after the leak appears," said Wade Walker, president of Rembrandt Roofing & Restoration. "The fix that lasts is keeping heat in the house and moving air through the attic, so the roof stays cold and snow melts evenly." Rembrandt's attic insulation installation service adds blown-in insulation to reduce the heat that reaches the roof deck, with details at . Paired with attic ventilation improvements, outlined at , the attic stays closer to outdoor temperature through the winter. Gutters also play a role. Clogged or sagging gutters hold water at the roof edge, where it can freeze. The company's gutter repair service corrects slope and secures loose sections so meltwater drains away from the home. More information is available at . Rembrandt Roofing & Restoration serves Springboro, Dayton, Centerville, Carlisle and surrounding Miami Valley communities. Homeowners can schedule an attic and roof evaluation by calling (937) 353-9711. About Rembrandt Roofing & Restoration Rembrandt Roofing & Restoration is a roofing contractor based in Springboro, Ohio. The company provides roof replacement, roof repair, storm damage restoration, gutters, siding and attic insulation for homeowners across the Dayton and Cincinnati areas. Media Contact Company Name: Rembrandt Roofing & Restoration

Contact Person: Wade Walker

Phone: (937) 353-9711

Address: 38 N Pioneer Blvd, Springboro, OH 45066

Website:

News Source: Search Atlas

14.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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