Search Atlas / Key word(s): Consumer

Suburban Plumbing Experts Urges Sewer Checks Before the Ground Freezes

14.11.2026 / 12:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BROOKFIELD, IL - November 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Suburban Plumbing Experts, a plumbing and sewer company based at 9100 Plainfield Road in Brookfield, is encouraging homeowners in Chicago's western suburbs to have aging sewer lines inspected before winter sets in. Many homes in Brookfield and nearby communities still rely on original clay or cast-iron sewer lines. Tree roots and decades of use leave those pipes cracked or partly blocked, and a slow drain in November can become a full backup once the ground freezes and excavation gets harder. Homes with basement fixtures are especially exposed when heavy rain or snowmelt overloads the municipal system. "Sewer work is much easier to schedule before the ground freezes," said a spokesperson for Suburban Plumbing Experts. "If a homeowner has seen slow drains or gurgling toilets this fall, now is the time to put a camera in the line." The company's sewer services include inspection and repair of damaged sections. For basements that have taken on water during storms, Suburban Plumbing Experts installs flood control systems designed to keep sewage from backing up into the home. Homeowners can also book general plumbing services for water heater and fixture repairs while a technician is on site. Suburban Plumbing Experts serves Brookfield and surrounding communities across Cook and DuPage counties. Homeowners can schedule a sewer inspection by calling (708) 729-9249. About Suburban Plumbing Experts Suburban Plumbing Experts is a plumbing and sewer company based in Brookfield, Illinois. The company provides sewer line repair and cleaning, flood control systems, water heater service and general plumbing for homes across Chicago's western suburbs. Media Contact Suburban Plumbing Sewer Line and Drain Cleaning Experts

9100 Plainfield Rd, Suite 9A, Brookfield, IL 60513

(708) 729-9249



News Source: Search Atlas

14.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

