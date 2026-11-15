MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took aim at the previous governments and said that they "neither understood the tribal communities nor cared about them".

PM Modi made these remarks while virtually interacting with the tribal community members from across the nation during the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, organised on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

During this event, the members of the tribal community told the Prime Minister about the benefits they have received from the schemes of the Centre government.

Interacting with Vajir from Hathakundi village in Netrang tehsil in Gujarat's Bharuch district about the New Gujarat Pattern Yojana, the Prime Minister asked him about the struggles faced by the tribal community and how the initiative has transformed his life.

"In 2004, I received training under the Gujarat government's New Gujarat Pattern Yojana, through which I was trained in bamboo work. I have also benefited from several schemes under PM-JANMAN. I respectfully thank you, the Gujarat government and the Government of India under your leadership," Vajir said.

Taking aim at the previous UPA-led government, PM Modi said, "Vajir ji, you are likely aware that the British devised a major ploy by classifying bamboo as a 'tree'; consequently, anyone who cut bamboo would be thrown into jail. This law should have been abolished after independence. However, regrettably, some individuals in the previous governments neither understood the tribal communities nor cared about them."

"However, when we came to power, we ended that law and made sure that the tribals have full rights over bamboo," he added.

Krishna Nagorao Teka, a PM-JANMAN beneficiary from Maharashtra's Yavatmal, said, "Earlier, we faced many difficulties. During the rainy season, living in our house was very difficult, and we also faced problems with insects and pests. Now, under the PM-JANMAN scheme, we have received a permanent house, a toilet and other facilities. We no longer face those difficulties. We are very grateful to you."

"I am very happy to learn that the PM-JANMAN Mission has brought changes to the lives of you and the people in your village. Nothing gives me greater satisfaction than this. As you describe, all facilities have reached your village, and the people there remain connected to their cultural heritage," PM Modi said.

Sabavat Anvesh from Hyderabad thanked the Prime Minister for introducing the PM SHRI Schools (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India), which he said is enabling people to complete their higher education.

During the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 246 development projects worth approximately Rs 3,000 crore, aimed at strengthening education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities and community infrastructure for tribal communities across the country.

Of the total projects, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 173 initiatives, including 38 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal students and 100 Multi-Purpose Centres under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

He also inaugurated various other projects under PM-JANMAN and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).

Other key projects inaugurated include the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) building at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum at Aizawl in Mizoram, aimed at preserving tribal culture and heritage.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 19 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools, further strengthening the commitment to providing quality education to tribal children.

He also laid the foundation stone of 12 Tribal Multi-purpose Marketing Centres (TMMCs) to strengthen market access for tribal producers.

In addition, Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for 42 other projects under PM-JANMAN and DAJGUA.

The programme marks the culmination of Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada, being observed across the country from November 1 to 15.