MENAFN - IANS) Valsad, Nov 15 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday joined members of the tribal community in a traditional dance during a rally at Nanapondha in Valsad district to mark the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'.

Sanghavi inaugurated the programme by offering floral tributes and garlanding the statue of Birsa Munda at Nanapondha Circle.

A rally was subsequently taken out from the circle to the main event venue at Helipad Ground, with a large number of tribal residents participating.

The rally showcased tribal culture through traditional folk dances and musical performances accompanied by indigenous musical instruments. Sanghavi also joined the participants in the tribal dance during the procession.

Local residents, tribal community leaders and other office-bearers attended the event, which was organised as part of the statewide celebrations marking Birsa Munda's birth anniversary on November 15.

The celebrations are part of a week-long programme being held across the state from November 12 to 18. The state government has planned activities across 14 tribal districts, 55 Assembly constituencies, all 34 districts and 17 municipal corporations.

At a state-level press conference earlier, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel had announced that development projects worth more than Rs 2,300 crore would be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid on November 15.

The government has also announced land ownership documents carrying 7/12 records for more than 18,828 tribal beneficiaries and plans to establish 14 'Johar Cafes' to promote local tribal cuisine and products.

Birsa Munda led the tribal uprising against British rule in the late 19th century and fought for the rights of indigenous communities over their land, forests and water.

The Union government declared November 15, his birth anniversary, as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021 to recognise the contributions of tribal freedom fighters to India's independence movement.